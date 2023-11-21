Denver7 viewers help refugee crafts group keep going after it was in danger of shuttering

DENVER — A Denver crafts group made up of refugee women that was in danger of shuttering will keep going after all, thanks to donations to Denver7 Gives.

In a storage unit in Denver, beads and yarn have been packed away, along with help for refugee women.

For more than 15 years, the nonprofit A Little Something has taught refugees how to make and sell crafts. But the coronavirus pandemic led them to lose their studio, and as the costs of their storage unit rose, the group’s director, Sharon McCreary, lost her job, along with any hope of covering those expenses.

“For a long time, we had savings,” McCreary said. "When that ran out, I thought, 'well, I have some money, I can cover this until we figure something else out.' But I was laid off from my job,” she said.

Denver7 Gives introduced our viewers to A Little Something last month. Since then, viewers have generously opened their hearts, and wallets, to help.

Since our story aired, McCreary said “lots of well wishes” have poured in.

“We've always felt welcome in the community. We've had a lot of support along the way, a lot of cheerleaders. But after three difficult years, it was incredibly uplifting and validating to know that there are so many people out there who are enthusiastic about the work we're doing,” McCreary said.

Among those reaching out to A Little Something were the refugee women who’ve learned from the group.

“Several of the women have been in touch wanting to know, do we have a studio yet? When? When do we start?” McCreary said.

Now, they’re a step closer.

Denver7 presented A Little Something with a check for more than $2,000 raised by viewers.

“Our group is A Little Something, and sometimes all you need is a little something to give you a big boost,” McCreary said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, Channel 7. Thank you, kind people of the community of Denver. This is huge for us.”

McCreary said the donations will help the group continue paying for their storage unit while they hunt for a potential studio space. Then, they’ll use the rest of the funds to help with their security deposit and rent.

She also hopes that as more people learn about A Little Something, someone might have a recommendation on a space they can rent.

After so much hardship, McCreary said, “I don't think I can articulate how grateful we are for the support that all the donors came through with.”

