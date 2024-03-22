Denver7 viewers donate more than $5,000 to DU basketball star helping Colorado kids

DENVER — Denver7 viewers donated more than $5,000 to help University of Denver basketball star Tommy Bruner feed Colorado kids in need.

When Bruner is not leading NCAA basketball in scoring, he is helping his community through his Be Different Foundation.

During the holidays, Bruner teamed up with Norma Jean Herrera and Sharing Our Blessings Food Pantry to round up and distribute roughly 16,000 gifts for local kids. In the new year, they set out to feed hungry families.

Denver7 | Gives Help DU basketball star feed Colorado kids in need Nick Rothschild

We put their story in front of our Denver7 viewers and saw immense support. We facilitated your generosity, donating $5,155 to the Be Different Foundation to help Sharing Our Blessings Food Pantry provide healthy food to families in need.

“With this, we’ll be able to sustain our fresh food to the families. So it could be anywhere between 100 and 250 families," said Herrera, founder and executive director of Sharing Our Blessings. "Gratitude. Gratitude to the community, gratitude to Denver7. There aren’t words to describe the emotions after seeing how much of an outreach the community did to support our mission.”

“Every single one of those dollars is going to go help feed somebody," said Bruner. "It’s bigger than that though. We all deserve a chance to be healthy and be fit and get a great meal.”

Some of you felt their story so profoundly that you were willing to donate time.

“Six different families reached out stating that they’d like to volunteer for the spring break with their kids," said Herrera.

“Just to see everyone working together in the community, whether we know each other or not, it’s a testament to Denver as a community," said Bruner. "It just shows that we all can put our best foot forward to help each other out.”

