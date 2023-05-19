Denver7 helps displaced family purchase furniture, find new home months after fire

DENVER — It has been a long journey for a single mother from Denver and her three children who lost everything in a house fire earlier this year.

"We have been through a lot. Watching my house burned down — it was almost like watching the past 10 years of my life just disappear right in front of my face," said mother Katrina Martinez.

Denver7 first shared the Martinez family's story in January. After that aired, viewers donated about $20,000 to help Katrina and her three children: Adam Jr., 12, Amyrikal, 10 and Adias, 9.

With that money, Denver7 took the family on a Walmart shopping spree so they could stock up on everyday essentials immediately after the fire.

Mike's Stadium Sportscards also brought Adam in to replace his beloved card collection after hearing he lost his in the fire.

The store donated around 5,000 Pokémon cards and 5,000 sports cards, plus several other items for the kids.

Mike Fruitman, the owner of the store, also treated the family to a Denver Nuggets game.

The money also helped the family purchase a storage shed and organizers to store all of the items they had received when they began running out of space to put everything.

Katrina said all of the generosity has helped her family get through the difficult past few months.

"We’re very thankful for this new beginning and we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts: We really appreciate everybody and everything that everybody has done," she said.

The remainder of money has helped pay for the family's security deposit to be able to move into their home this weekend.

Denver7 took the family on a furniture shopping spree at American Furniture Warehouse in Westminster.

The store generously donated an additional $500.

The family couldn't be more excited for this new chapter.

"I'm really thankful for all the help that we received from all the people who donated and you guys for helping us find a new place and helping a shop for furniture and stuff," said 12-year-old Adam.

The family will move into their new home on Sunday.

"The help that we've received from the news and everybody, all the donations, everybody who has put their hand in helping us — it's really been significant," Katrina said.

