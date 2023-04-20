Denver7 Gives viewers raise $8,000 for mother who came to Colorado for daughter's medical care

AURORA, Colo. — A New Mexico mom whose car was stolen from Brent's Place in Aurora says the car has been found, but the toys and precious memories inside were not recoverable.

“Unfortunately, they did like some type of drug in there. The smell and the fumes of whatever it was was in the car, and it basically ruined everything,” Debra Griego said.

Denver7 Gives met Debra a month ago when her Kia Sorento was stolen by two heartless thieves in the parking lot of Brent’s Place, which houses families whose loved ones are receiving critical care.

Denver7 | Gives Mom who came to CO for daughter's medical care has car stolen from Brent's Place Jessica Porter

Debra spends every day at Children's Hospital Colorado caring for her 20-month-old daughter, Crystal, as she waits for a heart transplant. She kept toys and handmade gifts for her daughter in her car to swap at the hospital.

“We lost everything, but we are blessed. We have new toys, and we're just going to make new memories,” she said.

Our generous Denver7 Gives viewers donated $8,000 to help the Griegos replace the toys and pay bills.

“Thank you for your generosity. And thank you most importantly for continuing to pray for Crystal," the mother said. "I think that's the biggest thing that's gotten us this far."

Crystal still needs a heart and has been on the transplant list for five months. Since our first story aired, she has made some improvements.

“They told us she probably wouldn't make it through the night, but here we are four weeks later, and she's up walking and playing and doing all the things. And I truly believe that's God's miracles,” Debra said.

Denver7 Gives is still collecting money for Debra and Crystal. To donate, visit Denver7 Gives and select "Baby Crystal Needs A Heart" from the drop-down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌