New Mexico mom who traveled to Colorado for daughter's medical care has car stolen from Brent's Place

AURORA, Colo. — Debra Griego traveled to Colorado from New Mexico so her 20-month-old daughter, Crystal, could receive lifesaving medical care at Children's Hospital Colorado. While staying at Brent's Place in Aurora, her car was stolen from the parking lot.

“I came out to head to the hospital. I always get up early to go check on my daughter through the night. She's 20 months old, she needs a heart transplant. And when I walked out, my car wasn't here,” Griego told Denver7.

For the mom of two, having her car stolen is the least of her worries — it’s the sentimental items inside the car that Griego wants back.

“We spend most of our days in the hospital. And, you know, days that I need to entertain her, I go to the car and I get something different,” she said.

Griego keeps bins of toys — some of them handmade — inside her car to lift Crystal’s spirits on bad days. The 20-month-old has been at Children's Hospital Colorado since December and on the transplant list for a new heart since January.

“God forbid she does not make it through this and not make it to her transplant. Those are like my memories of me and her together,” the mother said.

Security video shows two suspects walk up to her 2016 Gray Kia Sorento at 1:30 a.m. Monday. They struggle to get inside and spend even longer trying to drive away.

What’s disturbing is the car parked right outside Brent’s Place, a campus that provides housing to families whose loved ones need lifesaving medical care.

“(Crystal) was born with multiple defects to her heart. She got her first surgery at four days old,” Griego said.

Crystal spent a long time living as a normal toddler, but a recent surgery ended with complications, the mother said. The 20-month-old has been on and off life support several times.

“It's hard, but every day, we continue to say that we have hope that God does miracles and that one day she will make it through," Griego said.

Griego just wants her daughter’s toys and other personal items back. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

Denver7 Gives bought several toys and gift cards to help the Griego family during this difficult time.

If you would like to donate, visit Denver7 Gives, then select "Baby Crystal Needs a Heart" from the drop-down menu.

