Denver7 Gives viewers raise $2K to help Mujeres de Colores nonprofit provide gifts to children

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Denver7 Gives viewers came together to help a Colorado nonprofit ensure that every kid has a gift under the tree this Christmas.

In September, Denver7 shared how the group, Mujeres de Colores (Women of Color) was gearing up for its annual Christmas program, called Las Posadas de Christmas.

A few months ago, they began collecting toys and coats for kids in need.

After our story aired, viewers donated $2,040 to help the nonprofit purchase even more items for their giveaway.

On Wednesday, Denver7 was able to surprise the group with a check for the donations at a Fort Collins Walmart.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes, Mujeres de Colores' president, teared up when she learned how much viewers had raised.

"This means a lot to have the community, you know, see the value and the worth of what we do," Aragon said. "Two thousand dollars will help a lot. You know, we're still going to be buying more coats, more toys for the children."

Aragon-Mitotes and her husband David were able to purchase two carts full of toys during the shopping trip.

She said they will continue to shop for additional items up until their event next weekend.

The nonprofit said it hopes to be able to provide enough coats and toys for around 400 children.

Aragon-Mitotes said families who could use a little extra help this holiday season are welcome to attend the giveaway, which will take place on Dec. 21 at the Northside Aztlan Community Center from noon to 3 p.m.

