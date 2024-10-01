Denver7 Gives: Help Colorado nonprofit ensure every kid gets a gift this Christmas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The holiday season is still a few months away, but a local nonprofit is already working to ensure every Colorado kid has a gift under the tree this year.

The group Mujeres de Colores (Women of Color) is gearing up for its annual Christmas program Las Posadas de Christmas, which takes place in December.

Betty Aragon-Mitotes, president of Mujeres de Colores, said she established the nonprofit to help families and children in the community.

"We are all about the community. We service the community. We make sure that people in low-income areas are getting their needs met," Aragon-Mitotes said.

Courtesy: Mujeres de Colores

She said their annual Christmas program keeps growing every year. They are hoping to collect enough new, unwrapped toys and coats to give to at least 400 children.

"We want to make sure that our children get something and then we have a limited amount of gift cards for turkeys," she said. "So a lot of families always will come looking for the gift cards as well. The only thing that I tell people about the requirement — children have to be there. The children have to be there to pick out their own toys."

Aragon-Mitotes said they have already begun collecting new coats and toys for children of all ages, but they could still use your help.



Denver7 is raising money through Denver7 Gives to help them purchase more donations.

"We definitely want to make sure that, you know, every child gets something this year," she said. "And you know, it's a lot of work. You know, anybody that knows fundraising or getting donations. It takes a lot of work."

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 from noon until 3 p.m. The location is TBD.

