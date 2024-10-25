Denver7 Gives viewers raise $1,000 to help Jefferson County family who lost home, dog in fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A family from Jefferson County is working to move forward after losing everything in a house firetwo months ago.

The fire broke out before 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. Flames started on the back porch and made their way inside the home, burning through the floor in the family room and causing extensive damage to the first and second floors, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The Elkins said their beloved dog, Cuddles, alerted the sleeping family to the fire and was the reason they were able to get out safely.

Initially, the whole family and dog were able to run out of the burning home. But moments later, Cuddles disappeared.

The Elkins family said the dog ran back into the house and they were not able to get to her in time. Despite all efforts, Cuddles did not survive the fire.

When Denver7 shared the family's story last month, donations started pouring in to help. Generous viewers donated around $1,000 to help the Elkins purchase much-needed household items.

Denver7 surprised the family on Friday with a shopping spree at a Lakewood Walmart. The Elkins said they were blown away by the generosity of the community.

"It's amazing. People are just so nice everywhere we go. People are so kind and caring, compassionate," said Victor Elkins.

The family was able to purchase cooking essentials, silverware, items for their grandchildren and a Christmas tree and decorations. They hope the items will help them adjust to their rental home.

"We really needed that air fryer, toaster oven, and we needed silverware, for sure. We're tired of fighting over the same fork," said Elkins, "My wife had a brilliant idea for a Christmas tree because that's coming up. That was just a great idea to get the Christmas tree and the stuff to go with that and to do the outside decorations."

The Elkins were emotional as they reflected on the support they've received since the fire.

"Just everything people have done to help us out, you just don't think about who all are going to come out of the woodwork. And, yeah, it's just, it's unbelievable, heartwarming," said Elkins. "Just thank you. Thanks from the bottom of our hearts. We really appreciate it."

