Dog who alerted family of house fire Wednesday morning now missing, West Metro Fire Rescue says

The dog who alerted its family of a house fire Wednesday morning is now missing, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The dog who alerted its family of a house fire Wednesday morning is now missing, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

West Metro Fire Rescue is trying to figure out what started the fire before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters know the flames started on the back porch and made their way inside the home. The fire burned through the floor in the family room and caused extensive damage to the first and second floors, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The heat from the fire also melted a portion of the vinyl siding on a neighbor's house.

Firefighters said the family dog woke everyone else up in the house, allowing them to get out safely.

However, now the dog is missing, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

