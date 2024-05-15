Denver7 Gives viewers help teachers purchase items for new immigrant students

DENVER — Colorado schools have been finding ways to support the thousands of students who are new to the country in their classrooms.

In February, the teacher's union, Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA), started the New to Country Student Supplies Drive to support thousands of immigrant students who have recently joined Denver Public Schools and to also help their families who are adjusting to life in the United States.

Denver7 launched a Denver7 Gives Fundraiser during that time to contribute to those efforts. After the story aired, generous viewers raised $5,800.

Wednesday, Denver7 was able to surprise teachers with the money and take them on a shopping spree at Target.

"It’s been a very challenging year. Students are all over the place with behavior and chronic absenteeism because they don’t have their basic needs," said Karen Vittetoe, a teacher at South High School. "Things like this bring awareness to the community about the needs of our immigrant students."

Teachers were able to use $1,000 in-store to purchase much-needed items, like clothing, kitchenware, and bathroom towels. They said the remaining $4,800 check will be used to buy groceries and other items families need.

"It’s so exciting to see the way the community has contributed to help support our newly arrived students," said Matt Myer, a teacher who works at Denver Green School Southeast. "We work really hard to create a welcoming environment in our classrooms for every student but kids need to come to school ready to learn with their basic needs met."

For the past several months, Denver7 has spoken with local schools that have had to adjust to the influx of students who are new to the country.

More than 3,400 immigrant students have enrolled at Denver Public Schools since last summer, according to DPS Foundation's website. They said that around 75% of DPS schools have received immigrant students this school year, while 11 schools have received a far greater percentage of these students.

"When we first started seeing that we were having lots of new families coming. First it was teachers talking about what we can collect and put in our classroom, that’s a start but really this requires an entire response from the community, city and county and folks who donated to this effort," said Myer.

