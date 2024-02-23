Denver schools collecting clothing, hygiene items and gift cards for migrant students, their families

DENVER — Twenty-four schools across Denver are collecting clothing, hygiene items and gift cards to help migrant students and their families.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) is organizing the New to Country Student Supplies Drive to support thousands of migrant students who have recently joined Denver Public Schools.

Susan Rayburn, a special education teacher at Lowry Elementary and a member of the DCTA, said the response has been incredible so far, but they could use more help.

"The community should come together and support, as these are folks living in our community and they have a need. When you move countries, you don't bring everything with you," said Rayburn. "And so if we can help lift that burden just a little bit and help our students and our families feel successful, welcome and included, I think it's something that we should all do."

The school district is asking for essential items, particularly new clothing, hygiene items and grocery cards. District officials highlighted the following items:



Adult and student-sized coats, hats, gloves and hoodies

Feminine products

Shampoo and soap

Landry detergent, towels and toilet paper

Backpacks with school supplies

King Soopers, Safeway or Walmart gift cards

ARC Thrift Store gift cards

Donations can be dropped off at the following community hubs:

John H. Amesse Elementary School — 5440 Scranton Street

Swansea Elementary School — 4650 Columbine Street

Johnson Elementary School — 1850 South Irving Street

Smith Elementary School — 3590 Jasmine Street

Place Bridge Academy — 7125 Cherry Creek North Drive

Colfax Elementary School — 1526 Tennyson Street



Denver7 Gives is collecting funds to help DPS purchase supplies. To donate, visit Denver7 Gives and select "Buy Student Supplies for Migrant Children" from the drop-down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

