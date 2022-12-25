Denver7 Gives viewers help spread holiday cheer to mom, baby who lost everything in fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On this Christmas Eve, our generous Denver7 Gives viewers are helping spread some holiday cheer to a mother and baby who lost everything in a Lakewood apartment fire in October.

Denver7 has been following the story of Ayonceé Hicks and her 1-year-old son Demarion, who were forced to jump out of a window when flames broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments on Oct. 31.

In November, Denver7 Gives viewers raised around $8,000 for Ayonceé and her son. We took them shopping for winter clothing at Walmart.

That is something Hicks said has helped them a lot.

"Everything — like from the coats and stuff — everything's been pretty good for us. You know, we're still stocked up on hygiene and all that right now," she said.

They're still living in a hotel and Denver7 wanted to make sure they had a special holiday weekend.

"It's kind of still hard because my son got so used to having his own room. So he's kind of like, 'When we do get out the room?' And we come back, he gets kind of upset. And I feel bad," Hicks said.

Hicks expressed how much the outpouring of support has helped them through the difficult times.

"To everybody that has been here for me through such a hard time, I’m very thankful," she said, fighting back tears.

Saturday, she was able to pick out some Christmas gifts for her son during a Walmart shopping spree.

"He's been wanting to drive like a little toy car lately a lot," she said. "It feels good to be able to get him some toys — you know, being that we're stuck in the hotel for now. He's gonna be pretty occupied. And I just hope he's happy with what we got him."

Thanks to your generous donations, this mother and son had a special Christmas weekend in the midst of hardship.

"I cry about how much people have been helping me in this situation," Hicks said.

Hicks and baby Demarion are still staying in a hotel, waiting to see where they will relocate to. If you'd like to donate to help them, you can do so here.

