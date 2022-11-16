Mother, baby who lost everything in Lakewood apartment fire gifted shopping spree through Denver7 Gives

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A mother and baby who had to jump for their lives to escape an apartment fire in Lakewood are getting some much-needed help thanks to generous Denver7 viewers.

Those who donated to our Denver7 Gives Foundation helped provide a Walmart shopping spree for single mom, Ayonceé Hicks, and her 1-year-old son, Demarion.

What the two have endured is hard to fathom. They had to jump out of a window when flames consumed the Tiffany Square Apartments on Oct. 31 and killed two of their neighbors.

"I kept seeing, like, this orange flare coming from my son's room. So I got up, and when I got up, there was flames already, like, spreading into his bedroom," said Hicks. "Everything I worked so hard for, you know, like, it's gone."

While Denver7 cannot replace all that they lost, our generous viewers are helping her get a fresh start.

Since we first aired Ayonceé's story, viewers have raised over $8,000 through our Denver7 Gives Foundation.

"I’m kinda getting emotional right now. It's usually hard for me to reach out for help," said Hicks.

From warm winter clothing to everyday essentials and toys for baby Demarion, you helped make a big impact for this mother and young son.

The two were able to pick out some much-needed items during a shopping spree Wednesday. The rest of the money will be used when they move into their new apartment in December.

"I feel better. A lot of weight has been lifted off my chest now that we got some shopping done," said Hicks. "I'm very thankful. Words can't even describe how thankful I am for the donations. Thank you to everyone who donated."

