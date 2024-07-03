GREELEY, Colo. — Nearly a month after a powerful storm in May severely damaged a Greeley church kitchen, it is still recovering.

A couple of weeks ago, Denver7 showed you how the Greeley Kitchen, which operates inside Crossroads Church, is dedicated to feeding the community but needs help of its own.

The storm in late May unleashed a deluge that tore through the kitchen, causing extensive flooding damage and destroying a significant portion of the food inventory.

Despite the daunting challenges, the kitchen staff has shown remarkable resilience. They have continued to serve meals to the hungry on Wednesday and Friday evenings, accommodating 50-80 people outside temporarily while they diligently work on their clean-up efforts.

After Denver7's story aired in June, generous viewers donated $1,000 to help the church kitchen in its time of need.

"We have made a lot of progress, as you can tell," said Alice Nava, vice-president of Greeley Kitchen. "We have a refrigerator that we will probably need to replace, we're in the process of doing the last two steps before getting back into the kitchen to cook."

Nava said the donations will help them reach their goal faster.

"The community we serve, they understand what we're going through so it's been great. Thank you Channel 7 for coming out, and helping us out and doing this, it couldn't have been done without you folks as well," Nava said.

Denver7 Gives viewers help Greeley church kitchen after flooding

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌