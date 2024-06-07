Denver7 Gives: Help Greeley church kitchen recover after flooding damages

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley church that is dedicated to serving the community could use some help of its own after severe weather caused a lot of flooding damage last week.

Most of the water from last Tuesday's storm tore through the Greeley Kitchen, a nonprofit that operates inside the Crossroads Church.

“I just couldn't believe it. I was like, this is a river in here — a lake. And all I could think about was, 'Oh my gosh, what are we going to do now?'” said Alice Nava with Greeley Kitchen.

Nava said their team feeds about 50 to 80 people a day, twice a week.

“We don't just feed the tummy, as I say it. We also feed the soul and help people with food to go home, diapers, anything that they need. We also have some clothes” said Nava.

Those efforts have been impacted after the dining room and kitchen were severely flooded.

“We could no longer serve in here until it's totally 100% clean," Nava said.

Efforts are now underway to clean up the big mess and replace some of the items that were damaged including food, paper plates, and other supplies. They also need volunteers to help them move the large furniture out so they perform a deep clean in the area.

“We’re having to pull everything out of here, deep clean the walls, the floor, and then clean each individual thing, and then let it dry and bring it back," added Nava.

She says it's going to take a lot of time and help, so they’re hoping the community can lend a hand during their recovery.

“We appreciate Channel 7 for coming down and doing this for us. It means a lot to us, and hopefully, we can reach a large number of the community," said Nava.



Nava said they’re still feeding the hungry but they’re having to do that outside.

Denver7 Gives is collecting funds to help with the cleanup process. To donate, visit Denver7 Gives and select "Help Greeley Kitchen Feed Homeless After Storm Damage" from the drop-down menu.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

