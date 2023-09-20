Denver7 Gives viewers help Broomfield food pantry in danger of closing its doors

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Our generous Denver7 Gives viewers donated thousands of dollars to help a Broomfield food pantry that was struggling to stay open.

Volunteers said rising food and fuel costs put an immense pressure on North Denver Cares Food Pantry.

After the story aired, Denver7 Gives viewers opened their hearts and wallets to answer the call for help, raising more than $2,000 in just 20 days.

"We've been in it for a long time, and we would like to be in it a lot longer. So your contributions make that possible. And I really thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," said North Denver Cares Food Pantry CEO Bryan Decker.

Decker said staples like peanut butter have doubled in price in the last year.

With rising costs of food and fuel, it's becoming more difficult to keep the shelves stocked in order to feed more than 400 families a week.

"I was just amazed at how much food they gave us — a whole cartload," said Diedra DeHerrera, who walked into the pantry Wednesday for the first time with her 3-year-old daughter.

DeHerrera said she works in the food industry and is grateful for the fresh produce the pantry provided for her family.

"We're struggling now. So if it wasn't for a place like this, I can't even imagine where we would be at then. So we're really thankful for them, really thankful," said DeHerrera.

