Denver7 Gives viewers donate $7,600 to help repair U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — The U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Golden is a site that many consider sacred ground. So when it was damaged in recent flooding, our generous Denver7 viewers reached into their wallets and hearts to help.

The nearly 50-year-old memorial is showing its age. Recent rains damaged the electrical system that powers the lights for the flags and outlets. As a result, the flag poles have been empty for weeks.

After our story aired on July 12, dozens of people donated to the Denver7 Gives fund and directly to the USMC Memorial Foundation's fundraiser to "Light the Flags." In all, contributions totaled more than $7,600.

"It goes a very long way, and what was better was the people that volunteered to come fix it. We've got, like, five companies that want to help," said Paula Sarlls, a Marine veteran and president of the USMC Memorial Foundation. "Every time the story aired, we see $10 or $15 or $50 sometimes. And we got a couple of $1,000 donations. I know some of those people didn't have a lot. One guy donated $5 on a monthly basis. That means that he doesn't have a lot, but he's willing to give a little bit, and that really touched my heart."

Sarlls said the goal is to have bids in by the end of July and the electricity repaired by the end of August — in time for the 46th anniversary ceremony on August 26.

