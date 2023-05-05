Denver7 Gives viewers donate $2,000 to help Denver nonprofit replace stolen catalytic converters

DENVER — After the catalytic converters were stolen from Warren Village's school buses, our generous Denver7 Gives viewers stepped in to help the Denver nonprofit continue their mission.

Warren Village helps low-income single parents get back on their feet by providing affordable housing, childcare and career development. In April, a thief stole the catalytic converters from the school buses in their parking lot, leaving the nonprofit with no way to operate their after-school programs.

“They go to the ballet, they go to the zoo, they go to art museum. Then, sometimes we use them for summer field trips up to the mountains,” Ethan Hemming, president of Warren Village, told Denver7 last month.

Denver7 | Gives Thieves steal catalytic converters from Denver nonprofit's school buses Jessica Porter

Thanks to help from the community, those buses are back up and running just in time for the busy summer season. Our incredible viewers donated $2,000, and BDM Performance Exhaust fixed the buses at a deep discount.

“This was not what I was expecting. This is huge. This means so much to us. Thank you so much," Hemming said. "Personally, thanks to your viewers. Thanks for being a part of our community and letting us be in your community."

Warren Village is also making some security changes to prevent future theft.

