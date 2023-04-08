Thieves steal catalytic converters from Denver nonprofit that helps unhoused, low-income single parents

DENVER — Warren Village, a Denver nonprofit organization working to help unhoused and low-income single parents, takes care of more than 100 children though their early education and child care program. However, their mission has gotten harder after the catalytic converters were stolen from both of their school buses.

The nonprofit says the theft happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Security video shows the thief prowling around the parking lot then slipping underneath the school buses.

“So there's a service interruption, which is frustrating and disappointing for the kiddos. But it's also a financial burden, because the repairs are estimated to cost between $10,000 and $15,000. That's not something I budgeted for this year,” said Ethan Hemming, president of Warren Village said.

Warren Village serves about 600 people every year. On top of early learning, they provide housing, workforce training and financial education.

“It’s really is about the kids because we rely on those buses to transport our elementary kids back and forth to school. We use them to take them out on excursions and field trips in the city,” Hemming said.

Without those buses, the nonprofit says the kids are missing out on after school activities. Some students have had to find other ways to get to and from school.

“It's sad. Also the fact that they targeted those,” Hemming said.

Denver7 Gives is collecting donations so the loss in funding won't impact other programs.

