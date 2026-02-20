Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
31  WX Alerts
About Denver7CommunityDenver7 | Gives

Actions

Denver7 Gives replaces sentimental trees destroyed by Bennett tornado

Becky Johnson's mother Dorothy planted the trees nearly five decades ago. They were ripped up during a tornado and insurance refused to cover it — that's when Denver7 viewers stepped in.
Posted
and last updated
See your Denver7 Gives donations at work.
Viewers help replace familiy's trees after tornadoes
D7 Gives_Bennet trees.jpg

BENNETT, Colo. — Windy and stormy days now make Becky Johnson a little nervous.

"I said, 'There's a tornado coming,'" she said, remembering the moment she saw it, just before the swirling storm hit her family home in Bennett last May.

colorado storm damage monday2.png

Eastern Plains

'Just chaos': Colorado tornado victims start cleanup from Sunday's storm damage

Jeff Anastasio

She and her brother Rob both made it to safety, but the damage was extensive.

Windows were shattered, siding was ripped off, and trailers and other property blew away.

Screenshot 2026-02-17 at 4.36.47 PM.png
One of the Johnson's trailers ripped in half by a tornado on May 18, 2025

"It was a mess. We went outside and everything was just torn up and gone," Johnson said.

That included about seven mature trees in a group of pines on the property. They had been there for 47 years.

"That was mom's project," Johnson explained. "She got them as little saplings. She fed them and watered them and took care of them and made sure they were well watered, so they'd grow."

Becky's mom, Dorothy, passed away in 2017.

Beckyanddorothy.png
Becky, Dorothy and Becky's son in 2012

"Oh yeah, we miss her. She was feisty," Johnson said.

The trees became a daily reminder of Dorothy watching over Becky and her brother. Now, they're gone.

"(It was) like I lost mom again," Johnson said. "It could have been worse — nobody got hurt. But it just hurt."

She said her insurance company denied her claims to replace the trees, which also serve as a windbreak for the property.

Denver7 viewers stepped up to raise funds and help families like the Johnsons who were impacted by the tornadoes.

d7 gives fund bennett tornado relief dumpsters katchen family

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 Gives fund boosts relief efforts for Bennett family impacted by tornado

Colin Riley

Denver7 brought the Johnsons to The Tree Farm, where the manager set aside about 20 pine trees for them to shop from.

With the generous donations from Denver7 Gives viewers, the cost of seven new trees, to replace the ones they lost, was completely covered.

Treeshopping.png
Becky & Rob picking out their new trees

Johnson said the trees will help honor her mother's memory. Dorothy loved the trees when they had snow or heavy frost on them and how they glistened in the sunlight, she said.

"Thank you. Thank you very much. From the bottom of our hearts. You don't know how much it helped," Johnson said to those who donated.

Treecarrying.png
Rob, Becky and Denver7's Danielle Kreutter unload the new pine trees

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.