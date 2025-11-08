Denver7 Gives helps fill DIA food and essentials pantry as federal employees receive 2nd zero-dollar paycheck

DENVER, Colo. — On day 38 of the government shutdown, resources are even more strained for federal employees, who are now on their second zero-dollar paycheck.

"They're not calling in sick; they're calling and saying, 'I don't have childcare today. What do you want me to do?'" said National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels.

Still, air traffic controllers and TSA agents are showing up day in and day out at the Denver International Airport.

“They’ve been doing so without pay, and we know that the longer the shutdown continues, the harder it will be to afford everyday expenses, including gas to get into the airport and food and other items,” said Courtney Law, director of communications at Denver International Airport.

It’s why DIA created a food and essentials pantry to ease the burden on its federal employees.

The pantry soft-launched on Monday, mainly with donations from fellow airport employees. But when the airport posted a call for help on social media on Thursday afternoon, donations started pouring in.

“The response has been incredible — absolutely incredible,” Law said.

Thanks to your generous donations to Denver7 Gives over the last several weeks, we wanted to help the airport build up the pantry. On Friday morning, we headed to Safeway to pick up a thousand dollars' worth of groceries, diapers and pet food.

Safeway was kind enough to donate a few extra hundred dollars of goods as well.

Then, it was off to the airport, where airport employees met us to unpack the car and stock up the pantry.

“We don't know how long this shutdown will continue, and we want to make sure that this stays stocked,” Law said.

Federal workers at DIA will now have plenty of food and toiletries to pick from — all thanks to your generosity.

“Denver’s community is incredible, and there's so much generosity across the community,” Law said. “People want to do what they can during this difficult time, and that's just incredible.”

Non-perishable food, toiletries, baby supplies and pet supplies can be dropped off at the Final Approach cell phone lot building along Peña Boulevard or at the Information Booth in the center of the Terminal/Great Hall, level 5. Checks and gift cards for essential items can be dropped off at the Airport Office Building, located between the West Security Checkpoint and the A Bridge, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks can be made payable to DEN Experience. Airport officials say they are most in need of these items:



Proteins: Canned tuna, beans, etc.

Canned tuna, beans, etc. Grains: Pasta, rice, and cereals

Pasta, rice, and cereals Produce: Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned fruits and vegetables Soups, stews, and chili

Snacks: Peanut butter, nuts and granola bars

Peanut butter, nuts and granola bars Baking and cooking essentials

Specialty items: (e.g., gluten-free, kosher, vegan)

(e.g., gluten-free, kosher, vegan) Toiletries

Household goods: Cleaning supplies and paper products

Cleaning supplies and paper products Baby supplies: Formula, baby food and diapers size 3-6

Formula, baby food and diapers size 3-6 Pet food and treats

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌