Denver7 Gives donations help raise $26,000 for Colorado children

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Your generosity stunned us when we paired up with Les Schwab for our 2024 holiday toy drive.

You helped raise so much money, we had two massive rounds of shopping to collect thousands of toys that are now being distributed to families across Colorado.

The Denver7 morning team and Les Schwab store managers spent about three hours at a Walmart in Lakewood the week before Christmas, combing through the toy aisles, picking up bikes, board games, toy trucks, head phones and tablets for older kids.

Through the generosity of Denver7 Gives donations and Les Schwab donations, we raised $26,000 that translated to roughly 6,000 toys.

“We truly want to reach out and have an impact on children that would otherwise not receive a Christmas due to their situation. Or their living situation, or whatever they're struggling with right now as a family,” Jimmy Samdal with Les Schwab said.

Even after lining up around 20 carts and thinking we had done some damage, we realized we were no where close.

“Completely jammed packed, bunch of bikes electronics, and we didn't even touch halfway,” Nick Huffman with Les Schwab said.

After a second round of shopping, we were able to put all the generous donations to good use.

Volunteers of America already started giving the toys to families. They now have enough time to wrap them up and make sure those gifts are waiting under the tree for their kids.