Denver7 Gives delivers holiday surprise for single mom swindled by mobile mechanic

The holidays can be a hard time, especially for single mom like Midori Edwards.

"I felt hopeless, like I didn't have anything. I felt like I was not a good parent," she said.

We first introduced you to Edwards this summer after a mobile mechanic took the 22-year-old's money and left her stranded. Our generous Denver7 Gives viewers volunteered to repair her car and sent in donations to get her ready for baby number two.

We still had some money left in Edwards' fund when we learned that after paying for a move and more car trouble, more than anything, she was worried about Christmas for her children, 2-year-old My Nae and 4-month-old Zysakani.

"I can't buy them any presents. I can't buy any clothes," said Edwards.

So we told her we have another surprise: a Christmas shopping spree thanks to the generous donations to the Denver7 Gives fund.

After buying two carts of toys and supplies at Ross, we made a second stop at Target to fill up two more carts.

"Thank you guys so much. I really appreciate it," said Edwards. "You've made a difference. You've blessed us a lot."

