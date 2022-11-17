Denver Rev. Ronald Wooding helped preserve Daddy Bruce's legacy and inadvertently built his own

DENVER – As the Epworth Foundation prepares to host another Daddy Bruce Feed-a-Family Thanksgiving meal giveaway, the community is remembering the late Reverend Ronald Wooding who started the program.

Reverend Wooding passed away on May 25, 2022 but his work as the Executive Director of the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation is still being felt throughout the Denver-metro.

“Reverend Ronald Wooding wanted to make sure that the memory and the work of Daddy Bruce Randolph continued, so he established the Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation in 2018,” God’s Will Christian Fellowship Pastor Frank Jones said. “We just had a kindred spirit connection. And he asked me if I wanted to be a part of the organization. So I said yes. Then one day, I was praying and asking God, you know, 'What do you want me to do? What should I be doing with the foundation?' And the phone rang. It was Reverend Ronald and he asked me if I would allow him to mentor me and gear up to be the executive director because he knew that he was sick and his time was short.”

Jones will now serve as executive director of the foundation.

“Things I would want people to know about Reverend Ronald Wooding is he was a caring man, loved the gospel, preached the gospel. He was a pastor in his own right, just a humanitarian and generous human being,” Jones said. “To fulfill his legacy, several organizations are coming together to do what one man did.”

Jones said after spending his life working to preserve Bruce’s legacy, Reverend Wooding built his own.

To honor Reverend Wooding and Daddy Bruce, Jones said families in need of a Thanksgiving meal can register to receive one here. The foundation will also continue to accept donations all year long.

The foundation will distribute the Thanksgiving meals on Saturday, November 19.