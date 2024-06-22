Watch Now
Denver7 | Gives

Actions

Colorado man heading to the World Triathlon Championships in Australia, thanks to Denver7 Gives viewers

Ben Bernier Denver7 Gives TFU thumbnail.png
Denver7
Ben Bernier Denver7 Gives TFU thumbnail.png
Posted at 9:45 PM, Jun 21, 2024

We introduced you to Ben Bernier in March after he qualified for the World Triathlon Championships this summer.

Bernier needed a little help getting to Australia in August to compete, so Denver7 Gives launched a fundraiser, and generous Denver7 viewers showed up in a big way.

With your donations, Denver7 Gives was able to raise over $3,000 to cover Bernier's flight and cost of transporting his bicycle overseas.

Bernier got emotional when we told him how the community rallied around him to make his dream come true.

Ben Bernier.png

“Thank you to Channel 7. Thank you to the viewers. Thank you to the Denver community to friends and family. There's so many people I can't list them all individually (or) we (would) run out of time, but just know that I know who they are and thank you. Those that I haven't met, thank you twice," Bernier said.

This is Bernier's second shot at competing on the world stage in Australia after ulcerative colitis took him out of the running for the Olympic trials to qualify for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

But this time around, he's got his coach and long-time friend Tristen Rogers helping him train and plan for every contingency.

Tristen Rogers and Ben Bernier.png

”Tristen is my outlet. If it's going well, (she) just tells me don't worry, it won't last. If it's going poorly, she's there to tell me don't worry, it won't last,” Bernier said.

Ben's HAT House team even volunteered to do a practice race with him in Utah in July ahead of the World Triathlon Championships.

”For so many years doing it individually. And then the outpouring of support from the community and people reaching out to me whether it's social media or just on our team or whatever, it’s overwhelming,” Bernier said.

He's been putting the work day in and day out, logging miles running and bicycling, as well as doing laps in the pool, to do the best he possibly can on race day.

Ben Bernier.png

Denver7 Good Sports

Colorado athlete qualifies to represent US at World Triathlon Championships

Nick Rothschild
11:16 AM, Mar 04, 2024

"It's a very expensive sport. This is amazing. He deserves it. He's been nothing but a pillar of positivity for the triathlon community for years and years and years and years. And I think the amount of money that has been raised is just absolutely a testament to who he is and his character," Rogers said.

With donations to Denver7 Gives and Bernier's personal GoFundMe, he is just $1,500 away from his goal of $10,000.

If you want to help, click here. Select "World Triathlon Championships" from the drop-down menu.

Anything more than the $10,000 Bernier needs to get to Australia, he pledged to donate to Team Challenge with the Chron’s and Colitis Foundation and the American Stroke Association.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
D7gives-donate-1280x720.png

Go to the Denver7 Gives Donation form then select a campaign to help!