Broomfield preschool library restored with thousands of book donations from Denver7 viewers

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — In January, Bal Swan Children's Center lost over 800 books after a ceiling pipe burst, flooding their library. The school's library is now completely restored, due to thousands of book donations from our Denver7 viewers.

Shortly after our story aired, director Debbie Kunz received dozens of calls from viewers wanting to donate books.

"People heard about it, and just called and brought boxes of books," said Kunz. "These shelves were empty, but now they're full."

Kunz said the pipe burst at six different locations in the school's ceiling. Staff initially noticed a lack of cold water at the therapy pool before being alerted to the leak by several children.

"All of a sudden, some kids came running and said it was raining in the gym," said Kunz.

The school was able to shut off the water supply after a few minutes of flooding, but the damage was extensive. Kunz said the main burst happened above their bookshelves and music area, damaging the books, instruments and carpeting.

In the days after our initial story aired, Bal Swan received between 3,000 to 4,000 book donations. Additionally, Denve7 viewers raised over $2,000 for the school, part of which we used to purchase a list of books they lost in the flood.

With the library rebuilt, Kunz said they're now focused on their expansion plans. Bal Swan planned a two-year expansion, which they initially feared would delayed by the flooding.

"What we're going to do with the community's help now is rebuild this whole building," said Kunz.

Fortunately, Bal Swan's ceiling is repaired and the pipes are now insulated. The repairs and donations now mean the school is focused on the future.

