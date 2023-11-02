Boulder man in need of help after truck he was living in with his dog was stolen

BOULDER, Colo. — Musician Lucas Wolf was walking his dog Lobo in Boulder but after a few trips around the block, he returned to an empty parking lot, with his truck nowhere in sight.

"I was like, 'Have I been kidnapped by aliens?' What just happened,'" said Wolf.

The truck is more than just a way for Wolf to get around. For the past 6 months, it's been his home.

A father of four, Wolf was laser focused on getting out of the truck and into an apartment. That goal remains the same, but now it's hit a snag.

Fortunately, Boulder police found the White Toyota a few days ago and Wolf is now back on the road. However, his truck suffered thousands of dollars in damages. The heater, console and stereo were stolen. His passenger seat window was shattered, and there was bumper damage from a hit-and-run committed by the thieves.

"My friends all pitched in and I was able to replace the guitar," said Wolf.

Although the truck was still running and friends have helped him replace a few items, Wolf still calculates the total loss at around $12,000. That includes car repairs, a stolen laptop, camera, speaker and even his son's Muay Thai gear.

"Last night was our first night back in the truck," said Wolf. "I don't mind it too much, but I just want to have a apartment where I can have my children and be dad."

Although he's taken life's punches in a stride, the future for Wolf is now uncertain. Along with his music, he does landscaping work, mowing lawns and knocking down weeds. He doesn't know when he'll be able to afford an apartment or where he'll be able to find one.

But he's choosing to be hopeful and grateful for the blessings still present in his life.

"As I'm getting older, I've realized you have to look at what you have and be thankful for that," said Wolf.

If you would like to help Wolf pay for repairs to his car and replacements for his stolen items

