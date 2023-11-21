70th Anniversary Celebration: Denver7 Gives presents $7,000 to Foothills Animal Shelter

GOLDEN, Colo. — For Denver7's 70th anniversary, we are looking to the past and the future, paying it forward to organizations in our community that make a difference.

Every week, thanks to generous donations from our viewers, Denver7 Gives is presenting a $7,000 check — this week, we are paying a visit to Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

We dropped off more than $700 worth of dog food and pet supplies to the shelter, which had made a list of needed items.

"It takes a lot to care for 10,000 animals, right?" said Maggie McSchaefer, the director of animal behavior at Foothills Animal Shelter. "We love being able to provide toys and treats and long-lasting chews and just things that keep their brains busy."

So far this year, Foothills Animal Shelter has seen a 17% increase in animals and 3,900 adoptions, including dogs, cats, small animals, and even roosters.

"We're just seeing more animals coming into the shelter this year," said McSchaefer. "In years past, we've seen 8,000 animals, and we're on track to see 10,000 this year."

This is why Denver7 Gives wanted to give even more: A check for $7,000.

70th Anniversary: Denver7 Gives presents $7,000 to Foothills Animal Shelter

"Thank you so much," said McSchaefer "Seven-thousand dollars provides vaccinations for all the dogs and cats that enter our shelter for six weeks, so we'll be able to keep our population healthy and ready to go to their new homes with this gift."

For a shelter that helps so many pets and their people; we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate Denver7's 70th anniversary.

If this story made you want to adopt a pet or donate to Foothills Animal Shelter, click here.

