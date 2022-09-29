Watch Now
Clinic shooting suspect won't be forcibly medicated for now

Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 00:16:19-04

DENVER (AP) — A mentally ill man charged with killing three people in 2015 at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic because it offered abortion services won't be forcibly medicated as he appeals a federal judge's order allowing the involuntary treatment.

Earlier this month, the judge ruled that it was the only realistic approach with a substantial chance of making Robert Dear competent to stand trial. But his attorneys appealed, in part because the order allows force to also be potentially used to get Dear to take medication or undergo monitoring for any potential side effects to his physical health.

The judge ruled Monday that Dear wouldn't be involuntarily medicated while the appeal is pending.

