Alleged Planned Parenthood shooter can be forced to take anti-psychotic medication, court rules

DENVER — The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a man charged in the killings of three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015 can be forced to take anti-psychotic medicine in order to become competent to stand trial.

Robert Dear, 66, had previously been diagnosed with delusional disorder. The case has been in limbo for eight years after Dear was found incompetent to stand trial in 2016.

To determine whether a person is competent to stand trial, a court weighs whether the person “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding—and whether he has a rational as well as factual understanding of the proceedings against him.” The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right for a defendant to have a competency evaluation before going to trial in the landmark case Dusky v. United States, 362 U.S. 402.

In September 2022, a U.S. district judge determined that Dear could be forcibly medicated in an attempt to restore him to competency, but his defense filed an appeal to prevent that from happening. According to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a finding that anti-psychotic medication was substantially likely to restore him to competency was "not clearly erroneous."

Dear is accused of fatally shooting Officer Garrett Swasey, Jennifer Markovsky, and Ke'Arre Stewart. Eight others were also injured in the November 2015 shooting.

Even though Dear can be forced to take anti-psychotic medication, the trial isn't moving forward just yet.

"It's a wait and see," said Ryan Brackley, a defense attorney who has been following the case.

The effort to make Dear competent to stand trial has to be successful for the trial to move forward.

"While it's moving forward towards a step in the direction of restoring competency through medication, we don't know whether it's going to work," said Brackley.

Dear faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars if convicted. The U.S. Department of Justice ruled in December 2020 that Dear would not face the death penalty.