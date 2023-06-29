Anderson Lee Aldrich, sentenced for Club Q shooting, booked into Denver prison

DENVER — The person sentenced for the Club Q mass shooting in November 2022, killing five people and injuring 17 others, has been booked into the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center.

23-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to the five counts of first-degree murder and all 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and pleaded "no contest" to two charges of bias-motivated crimes. That means he does not have the possibility of parole.

Aldrich uses they/them pronouns.

They were sentenced to five consecutive life sentences plus 2,208 years in the department of corrections– the longest sentence handed down in the 4th Judicial District and second-longest in state history, according to District Attorney Michael Allen.

When asked during a press conference Monday following Aldrich's sentencing, District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District Michael Allen was not sure where the defendant would serve out his prison sentence.

"I hope in the smallest, most uncomfortable cell Colorado can provide him," Allen said. "I suspect a maximum security prison with the least amount of liberty he can possibly achieve."

The death penalty was mentioned by some of the victims during Aldrich's Monday sentencing and press conference.

Colorado does not have a death penalty as a sentence for serious crimes. It was repealed by the governor in 2020.

However, the FBI has opened an investigation to determine if the Club Q shooter should face federal charges and the possibility of the death penalty, even though it's abolished on the state level.

The five victims of the Club Q shooting who died in the Club Q shooting were 28-year-old Daniel Aston, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance, 40-year-old Kelly Loving and 38-year-old Derrick Rump.