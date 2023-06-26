Suspect in Club Q mass shooting pleads guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 17 others during an attack on LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs last November has pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other counts.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, who uses they/them pronouns, will not face a jury trial. They will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. They pleaded "no contest" to two charges of bias-motivated crimes.

The suspect entered the guilty plea Monday morning during an arraignment in an El Paso County courtroom. 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry explained to the suspect and their legal team the implications of a plea deal and the rights they waived in pleading guilty.

The plea was expected after The Associated Press reported the suspect's plans earlier this month.

“I have to take responsibility for what happened,” they told the AP during a jailhouse interview for that story.

Club Q Shooting Club Q survivors frustrated that suspect was interviewed by Associated Press Colette Bordelon

Michael Anderson was working as a bartender at Club Q on the night of the November mass shooting andtold Denver7 he was enraged to hear what the alleged shooter had to say.

“For [the suspect] to say, you know, 'I can't believe I would do something like this.' Well, it's hard to believe considering the months of planning that went into this coordinated hate attack on Club Q," Anderson said. "To do that whole hour and a-half interview with the AP, only for them to report on my comments to the tape, I'm like, what was the whole point of that interview? I almost feel like it was just a setup for me to get comfortable discussing these topics, only to throw that in and throw a wrench into the whole thing.”

In a statement, the AP said it took "great care" in its reporting.

The AP also reported that prosecutors asked victims to prepare for Monday’s hearing by writing victim-impact statements.

Club Q Shooting These are the 5 victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting The Denver7 Team

The stories of the lives of the five victims of Saturday night's shooting at Club Q, a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons.

Daniel Aston was 28 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q.

Raymond Green Vance was 22 years old. He was born in Chicago but spent most of his life in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving was 40 years old.

Ashley Paugh's husband, Kurt Paugh, said in a statement Monday afternoon that his wife meant everything to their family

Derrick Rump was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q.

Survivors of the November attack, some of whom served as grand marshals in Denver's Pride Parade Sunday, are also frustrated with the alleged mismanagement of donated funds.

On Saturday, theColorado Healing Fund announced the disbursement of $811,400 received for Club Q victims. The funds will be distributed through the organization's community partners to the victims’ families, survivors, and those immediately impacted, CHF said in a news release.

Chet Strange/AP Club Q, the LGBTQ venue that was the site of a deadly 2022 shooting that killed five people, is seen on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the mass shooting at the club, is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17, several survivors told The Associated Press in 2023. (AP Photo/Chet Strange)