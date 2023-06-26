Watch Now
NewsClub Q Shooting

Suspect in Club Q mass shooting pleads guilty

Suspected shooter pleads guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other counts, waiving their right to a jury trial and the possibility of parole.
Posted: 9:14 AM, Jun 26, 2023
Updated: 2023-06-26 12:26:22-04
COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect accused of killing five people and injuring 17 others during an attack on LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs last November has pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other counts.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, who uses they/them pronouns, will not face a jury trial. They will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. They pleaded "no contest" to two charges of bias-motivated crimes.

The suspect entered the guilty plea Monday morning during an arraignment in an El Paso County courtroom. 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry explained to the suspect and their legal team the implications of a plea deal and the rights they waived in pleading guilty.

The plea was expected after The Associated Press reported the suspect's plans earlier this month.

“I have to take responsibility for what happened,” they told the AP during a jailhouse interview for that story.

The AP also reported that prosecutors asked victims to prepare for Monday’s hearing by writing victim-impact statements.

Survivors of the November attack, some of whom served as grand marshals in Denver's Pride Parade Sunday, are also frustrated with the alleged mismanagement of donated funds.

On Saturday, theColorado Healing Fund announced the disbursement of $811,400 received for Club Q victims. The funds will be distributed through the organization's community partners to the victims’ families, survivors, and those immediately impacted, CHF said in a news release.

