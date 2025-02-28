Black History Month 2025: Watch the full Denver7+ special presentation

Throughout Black History Month, Denver7 has been sharing the stories of everyday Coloradans doing incredible things, all in an effort to make our Colorado even better.

Every Black History Month has a different theme. This year’s theme is African Americans and Labor. In the words of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History – the founders of Black History Month:

The 2025 Black History Month theme, African Americans and Labor, focuses on the various and profound ways that work and working of all kinds – free and unfree, skilled, and unskilled, vocational and voluntary – intersect with the collective experiences of Black people.

In this Denver7+ special presentation, we uncover several of those stories, not only by looking at the past, but also the present and future. Denver7’s Micah Smith hosts.

Watch the full special in the video player below:

Read the stories included in this special, and more, in the list below: