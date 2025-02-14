Jazz Roots in Five Points festival returns this weekend as part of Black History Month celebrations

DENVER — The sound of jazz music can be heard across one Denver neighborhood this weekend.

The Jazz Roots in Five Points festival has become a staple of Black History Month celebrations in Denver over the past three years. Norman Harris, the executive director of the Five Points Business Improvement District, said it highlights the legacy of Black and jazz cultures in the Five Points neighborhood.

"As African Americans were migrating from south to north and from rural to urban, they concentrated themselves, or were concentrated in, the Five Points neighborhood due to redlining," Harris said. "As jazz musicians were crossing the United States and performing in Denver, they would perform in venues in downtown Denver. But they actually weren't allowed to stay in hotels in downtown Denver. So what would frequently happen is those jazz artists would actually come and do these late night shows here on Welton Street in the Welton corridor."

Harris said that's what started the culture of jazz music in Five Points.

During Jazz Roots, more than 15 bands will perform, along with spoken word performances and historical tours of the neighborhood.

Jazz Roots is free to attend. It runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.15 and Saturday, Feb. 22. There are venues across Welton Street between 22nd and 28th. You can find more information here.