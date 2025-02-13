White House celebrates Black History month while federal agencies end recognition

WASHINGTON — The White House was scheduled to hold a Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, per an an invitation circulating on social media. But some Americans think the designation, alongside Trump administration officials barring federal agencies from recognizing the month, is contradictory.

“Acknowledging Black History Month while simultaneously rolling back DEI initiatives definitely sends a mixed message," said Parker McMullen Bushman, founder and CEO of Ecoinclusive Strategies.

Banning those initiatives, which would teach about things like the Civil Rights Movement and why DEI is needed, she said, is "definitely... my grandmother would call it, 'talking about of both sides in your mouth.'"

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation designating February as Black History Month, as many presidents before him have.

His proclamation specifically mentioned the contributions of abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. ABC News reported the proclamation went on to say their achievements, “have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country” and are a continued inspiration.

While Bushman said that Black History Month recognition and designation is important, the month should be a part of larger effort.

“Black history is American history… and so I think that if the administration truly wants to honor Black history, it would recognize that diversity is not a threat, but it's our greatest strength as a nation,” Bushman said. “When we talk about diversity, it's not excluding people who are white, people who are able bodied, people who are cisgendered, people who are heterosexual, right? It's saying, 'let's add to it so that all of us can together, can thrive.'"

Bushman said diversity means everyone and representation of all people.