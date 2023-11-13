Volunteer helping with more than just mucking and grooming at Littleton ranch

LITTLETON, Colo. — The healing power of horses is something that Marilyn Eckerling knows quite well. Much of her free time is spent volunteering at the Happy Dog Ranch in Littleton.

“I come on Mondays and mock, and groom Tuesdays," said Eckerling. "And [I] ride every other Friday and take a lesson.”

We first told you about this horse rescue back in September, when our Denver7 Gives viewers came together and donated thousands of dollars to help them move to a new ranch. Owners John and Bernadette Spillane have come to rely on Marilyn's help, over the years.

“Marilyn came with her son, who has some mental challenges, and I think originally she came really for him,” remarked Bernadette Spillane. "As he aged out, he wasn’t as interested – but Marilyn was, and Marilyn kept coming!"

Eckerling has been volunteering for more than a decade, and building plenty of connections with the horses she's helped to care for.

"She rides, she grooms, she pitches in on everything – she's amazing," said Bernadette.

It's just some of the many reasons, why the Spillanes wanted to honor her, as an Everyday Hero!

