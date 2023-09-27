Denver7 Gives viewers donate $12,000 to help relocate Happy Dog Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A horse sanctuary was squeezed out of its Douglas County location by housing and commercial developments. Our Denver7 Gives viewers came together and donated thousands to help Happy Dog Ranch move 40 horses.

We first told you about Happy Dog’s upcoming move about a month ago. The ranch is now flanked on the south end by a four-lane road and a housing development that comes right up to the property.

“And what that means for the horses is that it’s no longer safe in the pastures,” said Bernadette Spillane, owner and founder of Happy Dog Ranch. “They have lights, there’s construction, there’s dust. They just seem more stressed.”

Like so many other places on the Front Range, this once rural oasis is quickly being gobbled up by growth.

Since the story aired on Denver7, viewers have opened their hearts and their wallets to help this nonprofit blaze a new trail.

“It’s really coming along,” Spillane said of the move. “We’re hoping to move October 16th if the weather looks good. The outpouring of compassion and love has just been amazing.”

Our Denver7 Gives viewers raised a total of $12,183.

“Thank you so much,” Bernadette said. “Wow. This will be so helpful. There’s still so much work to do, and of course, everything costs money. This is awesome. Thank you so much.”

“We really appreciate the generosity of all the viewers,” John Spillane said.



