Two sisters making a difference helping fight food insecurity honored as Everyday Heroes

DENVER — It's a busy time of year at the Food Bank of the Rockies.

"We're actually seeing higher need right now than we did even in the height of COVID and the time after, because we've really been hit by inflation," said Erin Pulling, CEO at the Food Bank of the Rockies.

With so many in need right now — so many volunteers are busy assembling food boxes to go out into the community. That includes 12-year-old Quinn Perlmutter, and 10-year-old Kenna Perlmutter — who have been volunteering with the food bank almost every weekend for the last three years.

"It is hard for tweenage girls and boys, to get out of bed on a Saturday morning," said Pulling. "And they are here religiously, volunteering, giving their time."

"I’m so incredibly proud of my girls," said Benjamin Perlmutter, the girls' father. "They do such amazing hard work, and it's so humbling to see how hard they work."

Not only do the girls help out on the line... they've also learned a new skill or two.

"I'm pallet jack certified," said Quinn. "We even got a little sticker!"

And even at their age, they know the difference they're making.

"We can have good food, but other people can't, so we're going to help someone else," said Quinn.

Kenna agrees.

"My favorite part about being here and volunteering is knowing that you're helping the community," she said.

Something Food Bank of the Rockies is grateful for.

"Without volunteers like Hannah and Quinn and their parents, there's no way that we could meet the community's needs," said Pulling.

It's why Denver7 and West Shore Home are proud to call both Quinn and Kenna, this week's Everyday Heroes!

