Longtime volunteer serves up breakfast and inspiration at Jodi’s Race

DENVER — Before the start of Saturday’s 16th annual Jodi’s Race for Awareness, a sea of survivors wearing colorful beads filled Denver’s City Park Pavilion as gynecologic cancer survivors shared breakfast, stories, and inspiration.

Richard Butler

Roughly 1,500 runners and walkers turned out for the 5K and one-mile fun run. Organizers said the race has raised more than $250,000 and donations will still be accepted through the month of June through their website.

The event honors the late Jodi Brammeier, a mother who fought ovarian cancer and believed early detection saves lives. Funds raised support the alliance’s counseling, financial assistance and educational programs for women battling ovarian, uterine, cervical and other gynecologic cancers.

Denver7 Everyday Hero Kay Martley with Jodi’s Race for Awareness

The morning began with a Survivor Breakfast, where each woman received a strand of beads for every year she has lived beyond her diagnosis.

“I’m a 20-year survivor, and this breakfast is wonderful,” Roxie Strong told Denver7. “It’s a time when we can be with our sisters and celebrate life.”

The celebration exists thanks to Kay Martley, who walked the first race in 2010 and volunteered to build the breakfast the very next year.

“I love this job. I love these ladies,” Martley said. “It’s so gratifying to work with them.”

Richard Butler

Martley lines up sponsor-donated pastries, fruit and decorations. She still volunteers even after announcing her retirement last year.

“I try to keep my nose out of it, but it's really hard because I have such love for Jodi's race and the survivor breakfast,” Martley said with a smile.

Denver Kat's Pride: Celebrating 26 years of survival at Jodi's Race for Awareness Jaclyn Allen

“Kay sets the tone for the race,” explained Patrice Hauptman, executive director of the Colorado Gynecologic Cancer Alliance. “She always has a smile on her face and so much energy.”

Nancy Commins, a 16-year ovarian cancer survivor, remembers attending the first few races alone.

“I never felt alone once I got here,” she said. “Seeing other women with beads gave me hope.”

Richard Butler

Just before the runners took off, Denver7’s Jaclyn Allen surprised Martley with the Denver7 Everyday Hero award, presented in partnership with Levine Law.

“You’re not just nourishing people’s bodies, you’re nourishing their spirits,” Allen told her.

Martley was pleasantly surprised and later said, “I don’t volunteer to get an award — I volunteer because I love it.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.