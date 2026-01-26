La Cache volunteer named Denver7 Everyday Hero for decades of service helping Children’s Hospital Colorado

DENVER — Inside a quiet consignment shop in Denver’s Country Club neighborhood, every piece of jewelry, furniture and artwork has a purpose beyond its price tag.

La Cache is a volunteer-run antique and consignment shop that sells donated and consigned items to raise money for Children’s Hospital Colorado. Since opening in 1982, the shop has raised more than $6 million for the hospital.

“We do get so many beautiful items that we can sell in one way or another to the community,” Jacquelann Frost, manager of La Cache, said.

In 2025 alone, La Cache had its most profitable year yet, generating nearly $416,000 in revenue for the hospital through the efforts of about 70 volunteers.

“This would not happen without them,” Kathleen McBride, director of the Association of Volunteers at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said.

Among those volunteers is Arlene Olvey, La Cache’s oldest, who just turned 103 years. Olvey has volunteered for Children’s Hospital Colorado for more than 40 years and still spends her Friday mornings behind the jewelry counter at La Cache.

Olvey began volunteering after her son received lifesaving treatment at Children’s Hospital decades ago. She said her experience as a mother left a lasting impression.

Since then, Olvey has donated well over 10,000 hours of her time, helping customers, supporting fellow volunteers and contributing to the shop’s mission. Staff said her presence sets the tone for the entire operation.

“She really has put her stamp on the shop, and we’re really grateful to her,” McBride said.

Frost said Olvey’s dedication inspires everyone around her.

“We kind of always say we want to be like her when we grow up,” Frost said.

Staff members describe Olvey as upbeat, welcoming and deeply committed, returning week after week, decade after decade, simply because she wants to give back.

“At 103, you can add value to society,” McBride said. “And she adds a great deal of value to our organization.”

For her decades of service, Olvey was recently recognized as a Denver7 Everyday Hero. Accepting the honor, Olvey said she’s grateful for the chance to continue volunteering.

“At 103, it’s great to be given a long life if you’re healthy,” she said.

For Olvey, that gift is one she continues to share, one customer, one sale and one act of kindness at a time.

