Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsDenver7 Everyday Hero

Actions

Denver7 Everyday Hero: Stefani Hoery makes dreams a reality for students in need

The Highlands Ranch mother has helped fill thousands of backpacks through her volunteer efforts.
What started as a few backpacks and a heart full of purpose in Highlands Ranch has grown into a back-to-school mission carried out by an army of neighborhood volunteers led by Stephani Hoery.
Denver7 Everyday Hero: Stefani Hoery makes dreams a reality for students in need
Screenshot 2025-08-08 at 8.52.03 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Stefani Hoery is a force when it comes to giving kids the freedom to dream big.

“Okay, let’s put the folders toward the back,” Hoery said as she coached a team of volunteers putting backpacks and school supplies together for underserved kids. “Red (folders) are our lower elementary, blue is upper elementary, gray is middle school, yellow is high school.”

What started as a few backpacks and a heart full of purpose in Highlands Ranch has grown into a back-to-school mission carried out by an army of neighborhood volunteers. That army is led by Hoery, who isn't just stuffing backpacks but filling futures.

“She puts so much care and pride into this to make sure it’s the most impactful for these kids,” said Misti Martinez with A Precious Child. “It’s way more than just giving a child a pencil and a backpack. You’re giving a child the tools so they can walk into the classroom feeling confident, having what they need to really focus on their learning.”

Hoery’s grassroots effort is changing lives across metro Denver, one child at a time.

“So, I started collecting Christmas gifts for kiddos in need,” she told Denver7. “And then I found out about the Fill A Backpack program, which is near and dear to my heart because I’m a big dork for school supplies.”

Stefani Hoery

Working with the nonprofit, A Precious Child, Hoery’s homegrown effort is now an annual campaign with corporate sponsors, dozens of volunteers and even a few honorary guests.

“This is my grandma, who’s 104 ½ (years old),” Hoery said. “And because she’s 104 ½, I declare her our honorary guest.”

Hoery puts out a wish list to her neighborhood, and all the neighbors jump in and donate.

“Stefani rallies her community around her," Martinez said.

From notebooks to fresh boxes of crayons, it’s all about the right supplies.

“I love the thought of a kiddo going on that first day of school and having a brand-new box of crayons,” Hoery said.

From her passion to her care, to her color-coded backpack system, every detail matters.

“Because I am me, I have them in order of what goes in the backpacks easiest,” Hoery said. “I always know they’re going to be quality.”

Stefani Hoery

“Volunteers like Stefani are one in a million, and I’m so thankful for her,” Martinez said.

It’s because of that unwavering heart, hustle and dedication to kids that Denver7 had a little surprise of our own for Hoery this year.

“So, on behalf of Denver7 and Levine Law, we wanted to recognize you as a Denver7 Everyday Hero,” Denver7's Danielle Kreutter told Hoery.

“Well, thank you. Thank you everyone,” Hoery replied. “And this makes so much more sense, like, why are family members appearing out of everywhere?!”

It was a touching moment for a champion in our community.

“Super grateful for everybody in this community who has been helping me throughout all of the years,” Hoery said. “And, we’re crying. Why are we crying, Wendy?”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Denver7 Everyday Hero
If you know anyone who stands out in your community, and would like to acknowledge them for their contributions, please fill out the form below. This is not a vote. Please do not nominate the same person multiple times. The segment airs every Sunday during Denver7 News at 10 p.m. and is repeated the following Monday at 11 a.m., Thursday at 11 a.m., Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m.