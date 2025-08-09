Denver7 Everyday Hero: Stefani Hoery makes dreams a reality for students in need

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Stefani Hoery is a force when it comes to giving kids the freedom to dream big.

“Okay, let’s put the folders toward the back,” Hoery said as she coached a team of volunteers putting backpacks and school supplies together for underserved kids. “Red (folders) are our lower elementary, blue is upper elementary, gray is middle school, yellow is high school.”

What started as a few backpacks and a heart full of purpose in Highlands Ranch has grown into a back-to-school mission carried out by an army of neighborhood volunteers. That army is led by Hoery, who isn't just stuffing backpacks but filling futures.

“She puts so much care and pride into this to make sure it’s the most impactful for these kids,” said Misti Martinez with A Precious Child. “It’s way more than just giving a child a pencil and a backpack. You’re giving a child the tools so they can walk into the classroom feeling confident, having what they need to really focus on their learning.”

Hoery’s grassroots effort is changing lives across metro Denver, one child at a time.

“So, I started collecting Christmas gifts for kiddos in need,” she told Denver7. “And then I found out about the Fill A Backpack program, which is near and dear to my heart because I’m a big dork for school supplies.”

Denver7

Working with the nonprofit, A Precious Child, Hoery’s homegrown effort is now an annual campaign with corporate sponsors, dozens of volunteers and even a few honorary guests.

“This is my grandma, who’s 104 ½ (years old),” Hoery said. “And because she’s 104 ½, I declare her our honorary guest.”

Hoery puts out a wish list to her neighborhood, and all the neighbors jump in and donate.

“Stefani rallies her community around her," Martinez said.

From notebooks to fresh boxes of crayons, it’s all about the right supplies.

“I love the thought of a kiddo going on that first day of school and having a brand-new box of crayons,” Hoery said.

From her passion to her care, to her color-coded backpack system, every detail matters.

“Because I am me, I have them in order of what goes in the backpacks easiest,” Hoery said. “I always know they’re going to be quality.”

Denver7

“Volunteers like Stefani are one in a million, and I’m so thankful for her,” Martinez said.

It’s because of that unwavering heart, hustle and dedication to kids that Denver7 had a little surprise of our own for Hoery this year.

“So, on behalf of Denver7 and Levine Law, we wanted to recognize you as a Denver7 Everyday Hero,” Denver7's Danielle Kreutter told Hoery.

“Well, thank you. Thank you everyone,” Hoery replied. “And this makes so much more sense, like, why are family members appearing out of everywhere?!”

It was a touching moment for a champion in our community.

“Super grateful for everybody in this community who has been helping me throughout all of the years,” Hoery said. “And, we’re crying. Why are we crying, Wendy?”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.