16-year-old found safe after seen forced into two-door Chevy Silverado Monday in Boulder, police say

UPDATE | Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 11:0 a.m. | The 16-year-old girl who was last seen forced into a truck Monday night in Boulder was found safe, according to police.

The Boulder Police Department said Thornton police, Flock cameras and the community helped find the missing teenager. The suspect was taken into custody.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) canceled the previously issued Amber Alert.

Denver7 has removed her name and photo from this story.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Monday forced into a two-door, gray Chevy Silverado.

The CBI said Juan Bretado, 19, is a suspect in the disappearance of the teenager. Bretado and another unidentified man are accused of taking her around 8:57 p.m. Monday, the CBI said. They were in a truck with the Colorado license plate AXW-L52 and a lime green "Timpano" sticker in the bottom left of the rear windshield. The vehicle was last seen around Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard.

Bretado is believed to be the driver of the truck, the CBI said. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

The teenager was described as having brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, according to the CBI. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

An Amber Alert allows Colorado law enforcement agencies to utilize the Emergency Alert System throughout the state for broadcasting information to the public about how they can help for an abducted child. To issue an Amber Alert, the child must be 17 years of age or younger and be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. There also must be enough information available to broadcast, according to the CBI.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.