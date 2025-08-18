Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 Everyday Hero quietly feeding thousands in need

For nearly 12 years, Ed Ginsburg, owner of Harley’s: A Hot Dog Revolution, has made it his quiet mission to feed those experiencing homelessness.
LITTLETON, Colo. — In a small hot dog shop in Littleton, kindness is always on the menu. For nearly 12 years, Ed Ginsburg, owner of Harley’s: A Hot Dog Revolution, has made it his quiet mission to feed those experiencing homelessness.

“Here in Littleton, they do have a homeless problem,” Ginsburg said. “So we thought, how can we help to address this?”

So he created the “HL Meal,” a hot dog with French fries offered free to anyone hungry and experiencing homelessness. The rules are straightforward: Take the food and go, don’t ask customers for money and don’t loiter.

“We just quietly do it behind the scenes,” Ginsburg said. “We don’t advertise it.

Customers say his generosity has made a real impact. “Personally, I think that’s what makes a businessperson successful — connecting with the community in the way he does,” customer Robert Simpson said. “Our community needs that.”

Over the years, Harley’s has served more than 10,000 HL Meals. While Ginsburg doesn’t look for recognition, he’s received more than a few heartfelt thank yous — and in one case, an unexpected gift.

“I had one guy come in last year and hand me $1,000,” he said. “I said, ‘What is this for?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know. I just needed to give you $1,000 for what you do.’”

Troy Brandeberry, a loyal customer, told Denver7 acts of kindness like Ginsburg’s are rare.

“I think it’s awesome,” Brandeberry said. “I don’t think people take care of people very much… so I think it’s cool that somebody actually cares. Ed’s a good guy.”

That ongoing commitment to feeding those in need is why Denver7 and Levine Law honored Ginsburg as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“Wow, thank you, that’s awesome,” Ginsburg said when presented with the award. “If all it takes is being kind to people, then everyone should be kind to each other.”

From the grill to the community, Ed Ginsburg’s generosity is proof that small gestures can make a big difference.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.

