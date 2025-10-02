Semi hauling gravel on eastbound I-70 goes over the bridge on US 6; extended closure expected, CSP says

DENVER — A semi traveling on Interstate 70 went over the bridge near US 6 Thursday, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes of both highways in the area, according to Colorado State Patrol troopers.

Eastbound I-70 was closed near milepost 261 while eastbound US 6 was shut down between Johnson Road and Indiana Street (West Pleasant View) from milepost 275 to milepost 276, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CSP Trooper Sherri Mendez told Denver7 over the phone that the semi was hauling gravel when it went over the bridge onto US 6.

No other details about the incident were immediately released, but Mendez said US 6 would be closed for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.