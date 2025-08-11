Denver7 Everyday Hero fights to improve Denver streets while building community

DENVER — Every Wednesday in Montbello, you can find Pam Jiner walking alongside neighbors and friends, building community while staying active.

Jiner is the founder and executive director of Montbello Walks, a nonprofit built on a simple idea that walking together can nurture both mind and body. Montbello Walks is a branch of the national organization GirlTREK, a global movement of Black women leveraging the historic legacy of walking and the power of self care as a pathway to heal and transform lives.

“Montbello Walks is a community health program,” Jiner said. “We are here to enhance our residents’ lives. We want them to live outdoors, to relieve stress, to find joy, to connect.”

Jiner launched the group in 2016 after all her children left home. What started as a way to get out of an empty house and stay active quickly grew into a platform for change.

By “walking, talking and connecting,” she and her group have helped identify neighborhood needs — from uprooted sidewalks to missing crosswalks. Jiner has successfully advocated for safer sidewalks, bike lanes and flood mitigation in the community.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s also organized a weekly mobile food pantry, partnering with local organizations to bring groceries directly to families in need.

“A lot of them can’t go to King Soopers and buy groceries,” Asia Gray, resident service coordinator at Bluff Lake Apartments, said. “So just being able to have Pam come and do a full food distribution – it’s like, okay, I’m going to make it through the rest of the week.”

Jiner’s work extends to seniors, caregivers and youth. Her programs focus on both physical health and mental well-being, with hiking trips, community events and mentorship.

“She’s a real community organizer,” Julie Mayo, a Montbello Walks participant, said. “She gets people involved and able to see what the community needs.”

For many members, the walks are life changing.

“When I started, I was not one of the athletic types,” Cynthia Williams said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it, but they encouraged me… I’m really grateful for Pam being in our community.”

Jiner’s vision is simple but ambitious; more walking groups, more community connections and a neighborhood where everyone feels safe and supported.

