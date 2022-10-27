'We need your support': DPS superintendent on schools closing, consolidating | Your Opinion

About the author
Dr. Alex Marrero leads with a vision of supporting students the way educators supported him growing up and into his career. As the child of a Cuban refugee and an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Alex prides himself on representing many of the Latinx students in the communities he has served as a school leader and in district leadership positions. He believes that every child can accomplish what he has, not only overcoming obstacles but being recognized as a leader in their chosen field.Alex has been honored as an outstanding administrator by the Latino Caucus of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators and inducted into the New York Academy of Public Education. He received a Leadership and Excellence in Education Award from the Association of Dominican-American Supervisors and Administrators and was recognized as a Latino Administrator of the Year by the Association for Latino Administrators and Superintendents.In January 2020, Alex joined the City School District of New Rochelle as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. In September, he became the first Latinx head of the city’s school system, serving as acting and then interim superintendent. Prior to that, as Assistant Superintendent at East Ramapo Central School District, Alex supported schools into Good Standing and increased graduation rates.Alex’s doctoral dissertation—Dominican Parents’ Involvement in Children’s College Aspirations and Achievement Motivation—speaks to his dedication and commitment to engaging families. His life exemplifies a bit of wisdom he borrows from Nelson Mandela; “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
To the DPS community: Thank you for your support. Thank you to the members of the Deac declining enrollment Advisory Committee.
Because of the hard work of the community, here we are not only with the criteria, but more importantly, with the schools that we all — you all, myself, and the team here have identified that need support. And here's our attempt to support the schools.
We need your support, to, please ask the right questions and to support us in this initiative because your child deserves the best best opportunity to succeed.
And unfortunately, in some of our schools, that is not something that we can provide.
-
Submit 'Your Opinion' to Denver7 360Have a 360 perspective you'd like to share with Denver7? Use this form to react to a Denver7 360 report or share a unique, diverse opinion on any topic important to you. You could be featured on Denver7.
-
Denver7 360 | Your Opinion: What you should know about submitting a perspectiveDenver7 360 is introducing Your Opinion so that we may add depth, unique perspectives and elevate important, diverse community voices alongside our news coverage.
So it's not only for your scholar, it's also for the greater community, because we can use the resources to make sure that all of our students have a robust experience and a well rounded education.
So I ask you all to ask the right questions, but also support this initiative because it's needed to make sure that not only we right-size the district, but we support not only our scholars, but also our educators, so we won't be in a situation where many districts find themselves fishing for talent.
The talent's right here. We just need to have them all together. So this unification effort is for the greater community.
Thank you.