'We need your support': DPS superintendent on schools closing, consolidating | Your Opinion

To the DPS community: Thank you for your support. Thank you to the members of the Deac declining enrollment Advisory Committee.

Because of the hard work of the community, here we are not only with the criteria, but more importantly, with the schools that we all — you all, myself, and the team here have identified that need support. And here's our attempt to support the schools.

We need your support, to, please ask the right questions and to support us in this initiative because your child deserves the best best opportunity to succeed.

And unfortunately, in some of our schools, that is not something that we can provide.

So it's not only for your scholar, it's also for the greater community, because we can use the resources to make sure that all of our students have a robust experience and a well rounded education.

So I ask you all to ask the right questions, but also support this initiative because it's needed to make sure that not only we right-size the district, but we support not only our scholars, but also our educators, so we won't be in a situation where many districts find themselves fishing for talent.

The talent's right here. We just need to have them all together. So this unification effort is for the greater community.

Thank you.