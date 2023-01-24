The most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981. An in-depth look at the data

DENVER — Statewide traffic fatality data released by the Colorado Department of Transportation on Monday showed a troubling trend on Colorado roadways. Stats reveal there were 745 fatalities in 2022 which is the most roadway deaths since 1981. In fact, total yearly traffic fatalities are on the rise over the past 10 years which is a reversal from the previous 30 years which showed deaths were on the decline.

In this Denver7 360 In-Depth infographic, we break down what's changed and show you where the most fatalities happened in Colorado last year, from data provided by CDOT.

You can compare passenger, pedestrian, bicycle and motorcycle deaths on state roads.

