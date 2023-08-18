Questions remain as DPS students, school resource officers prepare to return to school

DENVER — Two shootings involving East High School punctuated the end of the 2022-2023 school year and sparked a conversation — sometimes heated — that's carried through the summer to the beginning of a new school year.

Two deans were shot by a student at East HS in March 2022. Weeks before, 16-year-old East High School student Luis Garcia was shot near the school. He succumbed to his injuries after a 17-day fight for his life.

After the March shooting, the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education suspended a policy that removed school resource officers (SROs) from campuses and tasked Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero with creating a safety plan. Under the plan, SROs will be placed at the district's comprehensive schools.

With the new school year set to begin on August 21, questions and concerns remain regarding the officers and their renewed role in the district.

Local News School resource officers: Why they were removed from DPS and what happens now Micah Smith

The return of SROs

“For me, right off the bat, it gave me a sense of comfort after everything that happened this year,” said Ashlee, a mother to an incoming sophomore at East HS.

“To me, school safety does not mean that we harden our schools and bring more guns into our schools,” said Andy Sense, who is a DPS dad and a teacher in Aurora Public Schools.

No matter where parents have landed on the issue, few are completely comfortable with armed SROs.

“I don’t care what anyone says, that’s a trigger for anybody,” said DPS mom Deronn Turner. “That’s a trigger for me — and I’m a grown woman.”

One of the most frustrating questions is the lack of clarity about the roles and responsibilities of the officers. In a letter to Denver7, the Denver Police Department said the program is "still a work in progress.”

A SRO will be assigned to each of the following campuses:



East High School (two officers)

West High School

North High School

South High School

Manual High School

Thomas Jefferson High School

George Washington High School

Abraham Lincoln High School

John F. Kennedy High School

Montbello High School

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College

Northfield High School

Evie Dennis Campus

East High will have two SROs because it is the largest high school in the district, according to DPS.

Follow Up Parents questioning how DPS decided which schools get DPD officers Bayan Wang

Roles and responsibilities

Each SRO will take 40 hours of basic training, which Denver PD said satisfies Colorado requirements. But you are hard-pressed to find a parent who agrees with those basic standards.

“40 hours of training – that’s a week,” Turner said.

“40 hours is not a lot,” Ashlee said.

There’s also little information about the responsibilities of those officers other than vague descriptions like de-escalation, conflict resolution and crisis intervention.

“Just like everything else, as a parent with DPS, we don’t have a clear path,” Ashlee said. “It all makes us feel like stuff is being hidden.”

“You’re not being transparent with us,” Turner said. “And so, for me, if you can’t let me know what you’re doing down to the letter, then no. I’m not comfortable with you being in the school around my child. Period.”

Turner and others say the uneasiness about SROs is a problem that dates back decades and stems from the historic precedence of inequitable treatment of students of color.

“They haven’t protected or served our Black and brown children at all,” Turner said. “And they’re not doing a very good job protecting and serving our white children, especially if they don’t have a certain economic reality. As a Black person, I can tell you, it’s not easy for us to trust systems because systems have continually failed us, and re-traumatized our children over and over and over again.”

She’s also critical of parents demanding this change now, calling it a performative and reactive response to the violence.

“For people to yell and shout, ‘We need to make our kids safe.’ A lot of it is – they’re coming to the table in the 11th hour. They weren’t here from day one,” Turner said. “I have grown children who went through the DPS system. For people to step out and say, ‘It’s the school board, it’s chaos.’ That’s not right because we as parents and community members have a responsibility to make sure we’re doing the work. We can’t just elect somebody and sit back and say, ‘Well, it’ll be fine now.’ Because that’s not how life works.”

Education DPS board members propose use of community resource officers instead of SROs Amy Wadas

SRO oversight

On the other hand, while parents like Ashlee agree SROs should not be enforcing minor classroom issues, she and others believe there must be some level of accountability with the school board.

“A big worry for a lot of the community is that classroom to prison pipeline,” Ashlee said. “But when we consider the current board, it’s a problem. And there are some to blame more than others. Certain board members have said some pretty aggressive, threatening things because of me being a white mother. And I have a student of color attending East.”

“You have a dysfunctional board, and that has to be addressed,” said Teri Viswanath. “And that can’t be okay. That can’t be okay.”

Viswanath’s son is African American and an incoming sophomore at East. She says SROs could work, but only with transparency and oversight.

“If we are careful about the selection of those officers,” Viswanath said. “If we are really mindful about the training of those officers. If we have a good policy they can follow and if we have accountability. And we don’t have any of those.”

“More guns make us less safe, not more safe,” Sense said. “My perception as a white teacher is that our SROs work hard to build relationships with our kids in Aurora. Ultimately, what matters is who is having contact with the SROs in a negative and disciplinary way.”

Local News Denver's new school safety chief weighs in on school resource officers Brandon Richard

Beginning of a new school year

Turner can’t help but fear the worst.

“The statistics are abysmal in how they have not served Black and brown students,” Turner said.

That’s perhaps why there’s still so much uncertainty and anxiety. Historically, the interactions between SROs and students of color have not been positive. And the lack of clarity around the role of SROs in DPS is murky at best.

“There’s been no clarity from anyone — from the district, from the police department,” Ashlee said. “I don’t even know if the school knows what these officers are going to be doing in our community.”

“Everybody’s voice is important,” Turner said. “Not just the voices that are the loudest.”

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 | In-Depth explores multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 In-Depth stories, email us at 360@Denver7.com or use this form. See more 360 | In-Depth stories here.