National AI Literacy Day offers events and resources to learn about artificial intelligence

Friday is National AI Literacy Day, a chance to learn about the growing impact of artificial intelligence on our lives, and how to use it responsibly and ethically.

A Pew Research Center survey recently found 52% of Americans are worried about the impact artificial intelligence will have on their jobs, and 32% think it will lead to fewer jobs. Young people and those already in the workforce need to be prepared, not scared, CEO of InnovateEDU, the non-profit behind AI Literacy Day, Erin Mote said.

“AI will absolutely replace some functions and tasks in the workplace, think about how the internet has replaced some functions and tasks in the workplace, but AI will net create jobs as well,” Mote said.

There are events happening around the nation Friday, including a virtual AI Literacy Summit hosted by the Colorado Department of Education and Colorado Education Initiative.