AI Literacy Summit focuses on how artificial intelligence can be used in Colorado schools

The Colorado Education Initiative and Colorado Department of Education are co-hosting a virtual AI Literacy Summit Friday March 28. Last year, CEI released its “Roadmap for AI in education,” offering guidance around the technology. CEI is encouraging schools to embrace AI and tap into the opportunities it can provide.

Friday’s summit will feature presentations from students educators and leaders about how they’re using AI. The summit runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it’s free and open for anyone to attend. You can register for the zoom link and access the event agenda on the CEI website.